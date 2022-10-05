Photo Release



Villar cites potentials of Mindanao in agri dev’t: Senator Cynthia A. Villar has stressed that agriculture in Mindanao brings hope and great opportunity for the region's inclusive growth.

The chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food committee sees Mindanao Island as the country‘s biggest potential for agriculture development.

During her speech at the 24th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) held in this city, Villar acknowledged the Mindanao business community has always been at the forefront of the region's annual trade expo.