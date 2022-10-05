Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Binay advocates more use of country’s bodies of water: Sen. Nancy Binay, at the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the 2023 proposed budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), urges officials of the country’s socio-economic planning agency, to develop the bodies of water to enhance tourism and connectivity. During the hearing Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Binay said in her travels, she felt envious of river cruises abroad. “Can you just imagine if we were able to develop Pasig River, where we could have dinner while cruising the river and viewing the old buildings of Manila and Makati?," Binay said. NEDA Sec. Arsenio Balisacan informed the committee that the Marcos administration has identified tourism as a priority area and that he is in discussion with Public Works Sec. Manuel Bonoan and Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista in coming up with a connectivity road map of the entire country. Binay said developing coastal highways is rational given the constraints in land connectivity. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)