Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Padilla lauds OFWs’ contribution to economy: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla recognizes the huge contribution of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the country’s economy through their cash remittances for their families as he expressed his full support for the P15.2 billion 2023 proposed budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during Wednesday’s hearing, October 5, 2022. He said the creation of DMW will generate programs specific for the OFWs, especially that the people appointed are known for their love and genuine concern for this specific sector. Padilla is referring to DMW Sec. Maria Susana Ople, Usec. Bernard Olalia, Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnaldo “Arnel” Ignacio. “Our OFWs are one of the most important drivers of the country's economy, that is why the establishment of this department is happiness for all of us,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)