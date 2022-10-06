Photo Release

October 6, 2022 Rightsizing is not downsizing: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his full support for the proposed rightsizing of government agencies, stressing that “it’s about time we rightsize” to have an efficient and effective bureaucracy. During the hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed 2023 budget of DBM and its attached agencies and various allocations under the Special Purpose Funds Thursday, October 6, 2022, Villanueva said he is supportive of the move to rightsize because as a lawmaker it is his duty to look into the matter. “Rightsizing doesn’t mean downsizing. It doesn’t mean that there will be layoffs right away. Rightsizing means we wanted efficient and effective government agencies and departments,” Villanueva added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)