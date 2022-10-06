Photo Release

October 6, 2022 Change acronym: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during the Committee on Finance-Subcommittee A deliberation on the proposed P1.8 billion 2023 budget of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Thursday, October 6, 2022, asks DBM officials to go back to the drawing board and change the acronym of the Support to Infrastructure Projects and Social Programs fund or SIP SIP. “I make a manifestation that the communications experts in DBM to change the acronym of this important fund. It does not sound good. It’s a very important fund on special infrastructure and socio-economic needs. We are seen worldwide and it might be misunderstood,” Legarda said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)