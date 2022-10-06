Photo Release

October 6, 2022 PH tourism budget vs ASEAN counterparts: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J, October 6, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and attached agencies and corporations, inquires about the tourism budget of neighboring countries. Ejercito noted the “enormous” multiplier effect of the tourism industry as compared to other sectors. DOT Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco said Indonesia has allocated $645 million; Malaysia, $358 million; Singapore, $376; and Thailand, $111. However, the Philippines has allocated a meager $49 million to promote the country. “That probably explains the way they (Asian countries) market their countries. (They are) advertising all over the world... given the meager budget that we have, I think we can still improve a lot,” Ejercito said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)