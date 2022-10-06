Photo Release

October 6, 2022 DOT slogan: Sen. Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, presides over the Finance Subcommittee J deliberation on the proposed P3.573-billion budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies and corporations for 2023 Thursday, October 6, 2022. Binay questioned the department’s change of slogan every six years, which she said could take a big slice in the DOT budget. “Unlike other countries, you change your slogan every six years. It’s not cheap to change a slogan and our budget is limited,” Binay pointed out. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)