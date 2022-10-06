Photo Release

October 6, 2022 Another round of relief assistance for Typhoon Karding victims in Bulacan: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada distributed another round of cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) to some 400 families in San Miguel, Bulacan who have been displaced by the recent Super Typhoon Karding. Estrada also donated some corrugated galvanized iron or roof sheets and other construction materials during his visit Thursday, October 6, 2022. Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation provided cash assistance also through DSDW-AICS to 400 families in Burdeos, Quezon last week. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ JM de Roxas)