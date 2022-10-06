Photo Release

October 6, 2022 Require due diligence before slashing budgets: Sen. Raffy Tulfo at the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Thursday, October 6, 2022, inquires on the agency's process when slashing requested funds of other agencies. "What is your policy in reducing proposed budget in a certain department when, in fact, you don’t have an expertise of the aspect of governance of that particular department? For example, in the Judiciary, and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), do you have experts that gives you guidance before you slash the proposed budget of a department?" Tulfo asked. DBM explained that they consider both the cost of ongoing programs and project; and the absorptive capacity of the requesting agency because there had been instances when funds were not used and not released in the year that it was appropriated. Tulfo said the DBM has repeatedly blocked OWWA's P281 million request for capital expenditure, which will be used to build offices and purchase new vehicles to rescue and shelter OFWs. He also laid out similar concerns from the Judiciary wherein the DBM has similarly rejected proposed funding for additional courts, offices, equipment and personnel that ultimately contributed to the backlog of unfinished legal cases. Tulfo implored the DBM to immediately meet with the concerned agencies and lay down the necessary requirements that will enable them to receive proper funding for their programs and projects. "For me, next time, we really need to do due diligence and research if funding for proposed projects really need to be slashed," Tulfo emphasized. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)