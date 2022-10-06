Photo Release



Relief assistance missions:

Day 1: Oct. 4, 2022

1) Gapan, Nueva Ecija A thousand families whose homes were damaged by super typhoon Karding each receive Php 5,000 in financial aid through Senator Imee Marcos’s relief assistance mission in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. Residents also received Nutribuns and vegetables, besides the money distributed through the DSWD-AICS program. Marcos also ordered the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative to help restore Gapan City's supply of electricity.

2) San Miguel, Bulacan Senator Imee Marcos conducts a relief assistance mission for victims of super typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan, where a total of Php 10 million in cash aid from the DSWD-AICS and the DA were handed over with packs of the iconic Nurtibun and vegetables.

Day 2: Oct. 5, 2022

1) Aurora province Senator Imee Marcos conducts a relief assistance mission in Dingalan, Aurora, which was severely hit by super typhoon Karding. She handed over Php 5 million from DSWD-AICS for 1,000 affected families and another Php 5 million from DA to fisherfolk and farmers whose boats and rice fields were destroyed by the typhoon. Sen. Marcos also distributed iconic nutribun, hygiene kits, eggs and sacks of rice.

2) Quezon province Farmers and fisherfolk in 5 towns in Quezon province whose rice fields and boats were destroyed by super typhoon Karding received Php 25 million in assistance from DA and PHP 5 million from the DSWD-AICS, as part of the relief assistance mission conducted by Senator Imee Marcos in Polillo Island, Quezon.