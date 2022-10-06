Photo Release

October 6, 2022 Digital nomads to boost PH tourism: Sen. Grace Poe tells the Department of Tourism (DOT) to take advantage of the growing community of so-called "digital nomads" to boost local tourism. During the Finance Subcommittee J's public hearing Thursday, October 6, 2022, on the P3.5-billion proposed 2023 budget of the DOT, Poe proposed a partnership between the agency and telecommunication firms to strengthen signals and internet connection in tourist destinations. The chairperson of the Committee on Public Services said this could entice digital nomads to visit the Philippines. Digital nomads are people who travel while working remotely. Meanwhile, Poe agreed that the DOT deserved a "much larger" 2023 budget due to the tourism industry's contribution to the economy. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)