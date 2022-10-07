Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Prioritize municipalities with no fire trucks: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to prioritize the distribution of firetrucks to municipalities that still do not have fire stations and fire trucks. During the Committee on Finance hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and its attached agencies Friday, October 7, 2022, Ejercito noted that there are cities and first class municipalities that still receive new fire trucks from BFP even if they can afford to purchase their own trucks. “As you mentioned, there are 203 municipalities that do not have fire stations and fire trucks, so that has to be prioritized. Again, cities and first and second class municipalities can take care of themselves and equip themselves,” Ejercito pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)