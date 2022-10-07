Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Angara leads deliberations on DILG’s proposed 2023 budget: Senate Committee on Finance chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara on Friday, October 7, 2022, presides over the deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its attached agencies in the amount of P251.184 billion which is 0.70 percent higher than the agency’s 2022 budget. Angara, during the hearing, noted that the committee has increased the budget of the DILG and Philippine National Police (PNP) for the past four years and believed that the trend will continue especially under the leadership of Sec. Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. Under the proposal, the PNP will receive a huge portion of the budget amounting to P191.496 billion. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)