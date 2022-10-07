Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Panel tackles DOE's proposed 2023 budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Finance Subcommittee E briefing Friday, October 7, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and National Electrification Administration (NEA). DOE Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella presented the proposed budget of the department for fiscal year 2023 amounting to P2.22 billion. The proposed 2023 budget is 1.5 percent higher than this year's P2.19 billion appropriation. ERC Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta, meanwhile, said the ERC’s budget proposal for 2023 is P1.03 billion but it was slashed under the National Expenditure Program to P596.9 million or a 42.51 percent cut. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)