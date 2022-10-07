Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Legarda leads TESDA budget hearing: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed P13.47 billion 2023 budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Friday, October 7, 2022. During the deliberations, Legarda grilled TESDA executives after seeing poor utilization rates in the agency's scholarship programs in the past few years, the lowest being only 5.25 percent before the end of the 2020 fiscal year (September 30, 2020). TESDA executives explained that they have obligated the lion's share of the scholarship program funds in the last three months of 2020. Legarda, saying that the TESDA's answer seems hard to believe, demanded that a more detailed report be given to the Committee. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)