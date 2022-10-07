Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Villanueva excited for new TESDA chief: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, at the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Friday, October 7, 2022 expressed his admiration for TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz whom he said, is his "idol" since he first met him 20 years ago at the House of Representatives. Villanueva said that while some TESDA chiefs in the past had to take a longer time to "learn the ropes of TESDA", Cruz, who brought with him over 40 years of experience from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), hit the ground running when he took the helm, since he is already familiar with "the ins and outs" of the agency. Villanueva, also nicknamed as TESDAman, asked Cruz what actions are being taken by TESDA to collaborate with other labor agencies and help curb the rising unemployment rate of the country. Cruz replied one of TESDA's immediate plans is to integrate its repository of skilled graduates with the DOLE's public records and make it easier for businesses to find skilled workers that are compatible with their manpower needs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)