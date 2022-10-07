Photo Release

October 7, 2022 More firetrucks or firearms?: Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses disappointment over the plan of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to use its savings to procure 2,282 firearms for its firemen in 146 cities and 17 regional offices. Pimentel, during the deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and its attached agencies by the Committee on Finance, was informed by BFP chief Louie Puracan that they have requested the Department of Budget and Management to allow them to use the BFP savings amounting to P45 million to procure firearms. Puracan said the savings came from the fund intended for the purchase of new firetrucks. “So the policy question is, three more firetrucks or 2000 plus firearms? I think for the BFP that should be a no-brainer because you know what you are supposed to do,” Pimentel said Friday, October 7, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)