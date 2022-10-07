Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Finding solutions to perennial brownouts: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, urges concerned government agencies in finding solutions to perennial brownouts nationwide and high electricity rates. During Friday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee E, October 7, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and National Electrification Administration (NEA), Tulfo said his action lines have been flooded by complaints of brownouts, and that instead of finger pointing, agencies should work together to find solutions to these problems. The senator reminded the DOE, ERC, NEA and even the National Power Corporation that whatever these agencies are doing will be the reflection of the present administration. ”Your success will be the success of the President; and the success of the President will be the success of the administration. The success of the administration is the victory of the Filipino people, the victory that the Filipino people deserve,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)