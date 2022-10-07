Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Opening renewable energy to foreign investments: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Friday’s hybrid briefing of the Finance Subcommittee E, October 7, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and National Electrification Administration (NEA), asks DOE Sec. Raphael Lotilla his thoughts on the possibility of amending the 1987 Constitution to allow foreign investments in the exploration, development and utilization of the country’s energy resources. Padilla said even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed the possibility of a joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea. In reply, Lotilla said that according to the Department of Justice, there is no need to amend the Constitution to open renewable energy to foreign investments. The DOE chief also told Padilla that foreign investors are enthusiastic to venture into renewable energy projects in the country “provided that we are able to increase the equity or ownership limits for foreigners.” (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)