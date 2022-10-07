Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Measures to stop growing unused appropriations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino inquires from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officials the measures they have put in place to stop unused appropriations from increasing further. In the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of DILG Friday, October 7, 2022, Tolentino noted that for the years 2019 (P8.3 billion), 2020 (P10.9 billion) and 2021 (P11.9 billion), unused appropriations of agencies under the department were increasing. “We see that it keeps increasing, so the unused appropriation here would refer to either the money not being released by DBM [Department of Budget and Management] or perhaps the DILG failing to obligate the same… How can we ensure that this will not happen again?” Tolentino said. Ester Aldana, DILG assistant secretary for finance and comptrollership, said among the measures they have put in place are the fast-tracking of project implementation, requirement for catch-up plans specifically for procurement-related issues, and the timely and accurate submission of reportorial requirements. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)