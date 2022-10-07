Photo Release

October 7, 2022 Stop providing security to POGO people: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Friday’s hearing of the Committee on Finance October 7, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and its attached agencies, calls on the Philippine National Police to stop providing security to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). According to Dela Rosa, it is possible that the reason why operators are asking for additional security is because they are engaged in a very dangerous or illegal business. “Just order the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) to stop providing security to these POGOs in order to put the issue to rest,” Dela Rosa told PNP chief Roldolfo Azurin Jr. Dela Rosa made the call following reports about abuses committed by security personnel of POGOs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)