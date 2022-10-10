Photo Release

October 10, 2022 19th Congress Legacy Wall unveiled: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri leads senators in unveiling the 19th Congress Legacy Wall Monday, October 10, 2022. The 19.97 x 3.13-meter mural installed at the Second Floor of the Senate Building in Pasay City, features the members of the 19th Congress Upper Chamber. The activity is part of the month-long celebration of the 106th anniversary of the institution. Zubiri said more than legacy, the wall stands as a testament to the fine institution itself. He expressed optimism that the present Congress is shaping up to be a very productive and efficient one. “I just want to say that this wall reminds us that we must build on the rich legacy of the Senate and all the accomplishments of the legislators who have come before us and have paved the way forward for the country through their landmark legislation… This wall also celebrates the power of the people, people who chose us to work for them and to advocate for them in these halls. Remember, ladies and gentlemen, this is not our Senate, this is your Senate. It is the people’s Senate. When we look at this wall, may we be constantly reminded of our duty to our people,” Zubiri said. Also present were Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Sens. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Win Gatchalian, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Robinhood Padilla and Raffy Tulfo. Former Senate President Franklin Drilon and former Sen. Francisco “Kit” Tatad also graced the occasion. (Senate PRIB Photos)