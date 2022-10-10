Photo Release

October 10, 2022 OPS’ P1.04-B proposed 2023 budget hurdles finance panel: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Finance Subcommittee N briefing on the proposed budget of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) and its attached agencies and corporations for fiscal year 2023 Monday, October 10, 2022. The OPS, which was reestablished under Executive Order No. 2 to replace the Presidential Communications and Operations Office, has a proposed budget of P417.411 million, while its attached agencies and corporations (Bureau of Broadcast Services, P465.997 million; News and Information Bureau, P140.093 million; and National Printing Office, P17.106 million) have a proposed allocation of P623.196 or a total appropriation of P1.04 billion. Ejercito asked OPS Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Garafil if the present administration would still consider allowing bloggers and vloggers to cover Malacañang. Garafil said the office will still continue to conduct a study and evaluate whether the practice, which started during the previous administration, could continue. The committee approved the proposed budget for consideration of the mother finance committee. (Voltaire F. Domingo /Senate PRIB)