Photo Release

October 10, 2022 Submit application for naturalization of PBA imports: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino prods the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Monday, October 10, 2022 to expedite the filing of application for the naturalization of American basketball players Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. During the Finance Subcommittee F's deliberation on the proposed 2023 budget of the Philippine Sports Commission, Tolentino revealed that no application for the foreigners' naturalization has been submitted to the Senate and even the House of Representatives, contrary to statements from Philippine basketball officials. "We are ready to conduct hearings on their naturalization but nothing has actually been filed yet," said Tolentino, who chairs the Justice and Human Rights Committee which handles naturalization bills. "Not a single page of paper that would trigger the naturalization proceedings," he added. Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Chairman Ricky Vargas then apologized to Tolentino for their media statements about Brownlee and Oliver's naturalization, saying he was not aware that the applications have yet to be submitted to Congress. The two PBA imports have been practicing with Gilas members while they await naturalization. Tolentino said he is willing to work overtime to take up and have the naturalization bills approved in the Senate in time for international events. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)