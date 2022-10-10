Photo Release

October 10, 2022 Thousands of OPS non-permanent personnel: Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, at the hybrid hearing of the proposed 2023 budget of the Office of the Press Secretary and its attached agencies and corporations, Monday, October 10, 2022, questions its executives on why they have a high percentage of unfilled permanent positions in their ranks, but retains a high number of employees hired under job orders or contracts of service, which, according to the information of the Committee, is about 1,220 non-permanent personnel. "That's the information that I have, that we have thousands of workers under contract of service. How did we come up with that policy?" Pimentel asked in Filipino. PTV-4, which has the lion's share of non-permanent personnel in the agency, lays the blame on their 2015 Table of Organization which is allegedly "top-heavy" focused and is not "supported by the employees". Officials also said that the 2015 TO, if implemented by PTV-4, will "lose a lot of employees". To address this concern, they have recently submitted a proposed table of organization to the Governance Commission for GOCCs, and claims that it is tailored towards a broadcast entity format. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)