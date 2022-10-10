Photo Release

October 10, 2022 Fighting for the welfare of gov’t networks: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo, during Monday’s hearing October 10, 2022 on the proposed P1.04 billion budget of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) for fiscal year 2023, fights for the grant of benefits and welfare of PTV 4 and IBC 13 employees, the two television networks under government management. Tulfo disclosed the plight of the networks’ employees for the past 15 years where their benefits and salary increase have never been released. “PTV 4 contributed a lot to me, that's where I learned how to be a reporter, how to be a good researcher, how to communicate with people to be interviewed. I've learned a lot from PTV 4, so this network has a sentimental value for me,” Tulfo said in Filipino, as he challenged the OPS to visit the networks and see the employees’ situation and their facilities. In response, OPS officer-in-charge Atty. Cheloy Garafil vowed to visit the networks as soon as possible to address their concerns. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)