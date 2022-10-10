Photo Release

October 10, 2022 Prioritize the welfare of the people, interest of the country: Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go presides over Monday, October 10, 2022, the Finance Subcommittee F deliberations on the proposed 2023 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB). Go expresses his full support for the budget of PSC and GAB as he underscored the importance of investing in sports not only in developing world-class athletes who can bring pride, honor and medals to the country but also help in keeping the youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices. "I just want to ask the PSC and GAB to fully utilize their given budgets as long as the public fund is put to good use, wisely spent and used solely for its intended purpose. Just prioritize the welfare of our countrymen and the interest of the government," Go said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)