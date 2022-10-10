Photo Release

October 10, 2022 Senate receives Chinese Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, together with Senators Win Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla welcome H.E. Huang Xilian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Philippines at the Senate on 10 October 2022. Clean/renewable energy, e-commerce, and people-to-people exchanges were among the important topics discussed. On the socio-economic implications of offshore gaming, which the Senate President raised, the Ambassador reiterated that China is totally opposed. The Ambassador also expressed appreciation for the current administration’s approach in tackling the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea disputes. Both sides agreed to bolster the inter-parliamentary exchanges by participating in high-level visits. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Red Santos, Office of the Senate President)