Photo Release



World Migratory Bird Day: Senator Cynthia Villar and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga led the inauguration of the Wetland Center Complex at the Las Piñas-Paranaque Wetland Park on October 8, 2022.The World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. Also in photo are DENR-NCR DIrector Jacqueline Caancan,, President of Wild Bird Club of the Philippines-Michael Lu and Executive Director,Society for Conservation of Philippine wetlands-Amy Lecciones

World Migratory Bird Day: Pinangunahan nila Senator Cynthia A. Villar at Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga ang inagurasyon ng Wetland Center Complex sa Las Piñas-Paranaque Wetland Park nitong October 8, 2022. Ang World Migratory Bird Day ay indinaraos upang ipamulat ang kaalaman ng bawat isa ukol sa pangangalaga ng mga migratory birds at ng kanilang tirahan. Kasama sa larawan sina DENR-NCR DIrector Jacqueline Caancan, President of Wild Bird Club of the Philippines-Michael Lu and Executive Director,Society for Conservation of Philippine wetlands-Amy Lecciones