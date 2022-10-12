Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Evaluate 4Ps and enforce exit mechanism: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Wednesday’s hearing, October 12, 2022 on the proposed P194.63 billion budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for fiscal year 2023, suggests the review of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program popularly known as 4Ps. Ejercito wanted to have an honest assessment on how effective the program is as a strategy in alleviating poverty in the country during the past several years. “Of course, we must help our fellow Filipinos, especially the poorest of the poor but it seems that we are encouraging a culture of mendicancy,” he said, adding that the government should have an exit mechanism for 4Ps recipients. DSWD Sec. Erwin Tulfo vowed to execute a program evaluation along with the department’s sustainable livelihood program and exit mechanism for graduating 4Ps beneficiaries. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)