October 12, 2022 What happened to the cameras?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the 2023 budget presentation of the Office of the President and Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Wednesday, October 12, 2022, asks PMS Sec. Zenaida Angping what is the procurement status of the P28.717 million worth of cameras for RTVM. “I can still recall during the lockdown days, I initiated the procurement of three or four cameras for RTVM. Apparently, the budget has still to be utilized and it will expire at the end of the year. Perhaps, the good secretary can note that and have it procured,” Tolentino said. Angping said she would look into the matter. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)