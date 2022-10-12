Photo Release

October 12, 2022 On PBBM’s Singapore trip: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Exec. Sec. Lucas Bersamin if the recent trip of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to Singapore was a personal or an official visit. Bersamin, during the Committee on Finance hearing on the proposed budgets of the Office of the President and the Presidential Management Staff Wednesday, October 12, 2022, said the President was invited by the Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore to join him during the revival of Formula one (F1) race in the country. Bersamin added that the trip was not announced beforehand due to security reasons. “From the answer given to us by the executive secretary, we saw that the root of it all is the invitation from the PM of Singapore to Mr. Bongbong Marcos as president of the Philippines. Therefore, that was an official trip,” Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)