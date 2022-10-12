Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Proposed P8.96-B Office of the President 2023 budget breezes through Senate panel: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, leads the hybrid hearing on the proposed P8.96 billion budget of the Office of the President (OP) for FY 2023, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. During the Subcommittee A hearing, Angara raised the effect of Memorandum Circular No. 3, which prevents officers-in-charge from entering contracts. Angara stressed that this provision affected the utilization of the budgets of their respective agencies. “We were made aware of this during the hearing of the DepEd (Department of Education) budget when we asked the Early Child Development Council why it had a low utilization of its budget. Council officials said "they were prevented from entering a contract to build day care centers because of that memorandum circular." Angara urged the chief executive to reconsider reviewing the said memorandum order and its unintended effect. (Albert Calvelo, Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)