Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Comply with GAD program: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda questions officials of the Office of the President (OP) and the Office of the Presidential Management Staff (PSM) about a Commission on Audit (COA) report that finds both offices non-compliant with the Gender And Development (GAD) program. “It’s just five percent of the budget. I am sure all government agencies can be compliant with the program. If there’s a COA finding, then they can actually see what are the activities that would make it compliant with the law. GAD is a very important law because it mainstreams gender issue,” Legarda said during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2023 budgets of the OP and PMS Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)