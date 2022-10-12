Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Stop using schools as evacuation centers: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano wants to stop the use of school buildings as evacuation centers in times of calamities as she proposed the construction of more separate evacuation centers, especially in calamity-prone cities and municipalities in the country. Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hearing, October 12, 2022, on the proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), asked the department to identify calamity-prone areas all over the Philippines. “Do you have a database on the areas (calamity-prone areas) that do not have facilities other than the school as evacuation center, so that you can prioritize the construction of evacuation centers because this is directly aligned with our desires that the kids are all back in face-to-face school,” Cayetano said. In response, DSWD Sec. Erwin Tulfo said that he already suggested to the President “to build a permanent evacuation center in every city, in every municipality, so that during calamities and immediately after a calamity, education will not be disrupted.” RA 10821, otherwise known as Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act, sponsored by Cayetano, prohibits the use of school buildings as evacuation centers unless it is absolutely necessary but limited only to 15 days period. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)