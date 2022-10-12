Photo Release

October 12, 2022 4Ps assessment is crucial: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks an evaluation of the effectiveness of the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). During the Finance Subcommittee I's deliberation of the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Gatchalian opined that 4Ps has yet to achieve its objective of alleviating poverty among indigent households. He noted that under Republic Act No. 11310 or the 4Ps Act, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) is mandated to conduct an impact evaluation every three years to assess the implementation of the program. Sec. Erwin Tulfo replied that impact evaluations previously conducted by the PIDS found gains in the rollout of the 4Ps which include, among others, increased school enrollment and attendance among children of household-beneficiaries to comply with the conditions of the program. DSWD data submitted to the Senate panel, however, showed that despite the some P900 billion shelled out for the program since 2007, only 97,000 "graduated" from poverty. "It seems to me, that despite the effectiveness on participation rates of students...the challenge of breaking the inter-generational poverty is not happening. Despite the students going to school, they're still poor," Gatchalian said. The senator called for a separate hearing on the 4Ps, saying the PIDS impact assessment "will give us a complete view on the program." "That needs to be analyzed deeply, why inter-generational poverty is not breaking," Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)