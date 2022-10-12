Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Long-term livelihood programs for Indigenous Peoples: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, at the hearing of the proposed 2023 Budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agencies, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, relayed his concerns about members of indigenous communities who travel to Metro Manila and other major cities during the Christmas season to solicit gifts or donations along thoroughfares. "When Christmastime approaches, we see IPs such as our Badjao brethren on the streets, with their children. Our authorities would rescue them from the streets and send them to their home provinces, but they will keep coming back. Can we teach them to earn a living without having to risk their lives?" Padilla asked in Filipino, adding it is "painful" to see IPs going to Metro Manila to beg. Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said that they have programs waiting to be implemented for the members of the indigenous community in the next few weeks. He mentioned the Balik Probinsiya Program that has travel, housing and livelihood support projects for members of the indigenous community, designed to encourage them to stay and thrive at their home provinces. Tulfo also assured the committee that DSWD will also implement the Kalahi-CIDDS program, a community-driven poverty alleviation project to empower and improve the quality of life of members of indigenous communities. Padilla thanked the DSWD and committed to collaborate and work closer with the agency for the benefit of native Filipinos. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)