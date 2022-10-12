Photo Release

October 12, 2022 Jinggoy on Kalahi-CIDSS program: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks assurance from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on the proper disbursement of funds of Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS), one of the poverty alleviation programs of the government. During Wednesday’s deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee I on the proposed 2023 DSWD budget, October 12, 2022, Estrada cautioned against some barangay captains who might attempt to interfere with the funding allocation for the program. Maria Ma. Consuelo Acosta, officer-in-charge of the Kalahi-CIDSS told the committee that a system is in place to ensure transparency and so far, there has been no issue with the Commission on Audit regarding the implementation of the poverty alleviation program. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)