Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Jinggoy wants Senate probe on Camp Crame hostage-taking incident: Citing the upper chamber’s oversight powers in reviewing the security measures inside the national headquarters of the country’s police force, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, filed Senate Resolution No. 258 calling for an inquiry into the attempted escape of three detainees and subsequent hostage-taking incident inside the Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)