October 13, 2022 Gatchalian presides TWG meeting: Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over Thursday, October 13, 2022 a technical working group meeting to discuss Senate Bill Nos. 1077, 1199 and 1309 or the Taxpayers Bill of Rights Act. The measures introduced by Senators Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Gatchalian and Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. respectively, seek to elicit awareness of the rights and obligations of taxpayers while helping them comply with revenue laws, rules and regulations. The measures also seek the creation of the National Taxpayer Advocate that would help taxpayers in resolving their tax issues. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)