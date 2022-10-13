Photo Release



Revilla sworn in as member of the Senate Electoral Tribunal: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. took an oath as a member of the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) during the organizational meeting of the constitutionally created body.

Article VI, Section 17 of the Constitution provides that the Senate shall have an electoral tribunal which shall be the sole judge of all contests relating to the election, returns, and qualifications of its members.

“Isang karangalan na maging bahagi ng Senate Electoral Tribunal sapagkat napakahalaga ng ginagampanang tungkulin ng hukumang ito sa pagprotekta ng demokrasya at kapasyahan ng sambayanan.”, the veteran lawmaker said.

Sen. Revilla is joined by Associate Justice Marvin Leonen as chairman, together with Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, Associate Justice Jean Paul Inting, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, and Sen. Pia Cayetano as members.