Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Look into flood issues: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Public Works, asks DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan if the department has a task force to look into the flooding problems of provinces, cities and municipalities nationwide. “Please look into this, especially those places that experience floods. We should know the cause of floodings. You should also consider the dredging of river to widen the water lanes,” Revilla said during the Finance Subcommittee A’s deliberation of the P718.36 billion 2023 proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) , Thursday, October 13, 2022. Bonoan said the department has ongoing projects and programs to address the perennial flooding in the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)