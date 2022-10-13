Photo Release

October 13, 2022 On unfilled positions in DPWH: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P718.36 billion budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for 2023 Thursday, October 13, 2022, questions the “continuing policy” of the department to hire job orders (JOs) and contract of service (COS) to fill up its necessary manpower. Villanueva noted that since 2021, there are 3,180 unfilled positions. On the other hand, based on Civil Service Commission data, there are 22,457 JOs/COS personnel in the department, while the DPWH data showed that there are 49,726 JOs/COS employees, the senator said. “I just wanted to find out from our good secretary if this is the policy of the current administration,” Villanueva said. DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan, in response, said it is the “continuing policy” that has evolved in the rationalization plan in the DPWH that was implemented in 2012. He said the routine maintenance activities of the department have to be outsourced or privatized. However, because of some institutional difficulties to engage the private sector in the maintenance program, Bonoan said the department has to engage JOs and COS to fill up the necessary manpower to carry out the maintenance program of the department. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)