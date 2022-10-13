Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Uneven road: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the Finance Subcommittee A’s deliberation on the proposed P718.36 billion 2023 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Thursday, October 13, 2022, asks DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan to check the soundness of their infrastructure projects, particularly those in Cavite. Ejercito said he got a dizzy spell using the new bypass road from the Aguinaldo Highway going to the Governor's Drive due to the uneven road. “It’s such a waste for projects like these. The new bypass is beautiful but I got dizzy,” Ejercito said. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)