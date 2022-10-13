Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Probe substandard public school buildings, infrastructure: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing October 13, 2022 on the proposed P718.36-billion budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducted by the Finance Subcommittee A, urges the department to conduct an investigation on the substandard construction of school buildings. Padilla cited the case of a public elementary school in Gapan, Nueva Ecija, where the building and covered court were devastated by Typhoon Karding last September 22, 2022. “Please pay attention to this issue but I would like to express my support for your budget, especially with the department's good programs based on the presentation. If our highways are really good, our transportation and traffic will be smooth, which would lead to a better economy,” Padilla said in Filipino. In response, DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan vowed to conduct an investigation on the matter and not to tolerate any irregularity under his leadership, especially when it comes to school building constructions and other projects of the department. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)