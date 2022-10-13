Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Cayetano urges DPWH to build more parks: Sen. Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano urges officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to build more parks in keeping with the ‘Build Better More’ mantra of the department. At the Finance Subcommittee hearing Thursday, October 13, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of DPWH, Cayetano proposed to allocate more funds in the building of parks, initially one each for Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon and in the Visayas-Mindanao area. Sec. Manuel Bonoan, while admitting that the building of parks is not incorporated in their program, agreed that this could be a ‘paradigm shift’ in the function of the department, which he does not mind getting involved in. Cayetano said DPWH should look into developing military camps and state universities for the purpose of building parks and open spaces. “If you look at what you (DPWH) did in Region 3, in Clark and Subic during the SEA Games, it shows we can really have world-class facilities here,” Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)