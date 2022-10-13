Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Require contractors liability insurance: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to require all of its contractors to have third-party liability insurance coverage for accidental death or injury of its workers and employees as well as pedestrians and motorists. During the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P718.36-billion budget of the DPWH for 2023 Thursday, October 13, 2022, Tulfo suggested that the liability insurance coverage should be at least P1 million. DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan told the committee that he is open to the suggestion of the senator and they will look at the provisions of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act to determine how they could incorporate the liability insurance in their contracts. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)