Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Inadequate planning in infra projects: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino quizzes the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on its reported lack of planning and necessary preliminary assessment of its projects, which are blamed for the delay of the completion and non-implementation of infrastructure projects. During the Finance Subcommittee A's deliberation on the DPWH's P718.36-billion proposed 2023 budget Thursday, October 13, 2022, Tolentino raised "repetitive" reports from the Commission on Audit (COA) flagging the agency's failure to establish the technical viability of projects in its feasibility and preliminary engineering studies, resulting in the delay and non-completion of 3,440 projects amounting to P245 billion. The senator also cited reports that DPWH district engineers delegate the planning to the contractors. Tolentino noted the DPWH's request for an increase of P14.8 billion in its proposed budget for the conduct of full-scale feasibility studies for its projects. DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan said the amount would "substantially" address the issues on the preparation of its projects. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)