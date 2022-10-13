Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Address climate change: Sen. Imee R. Marcos expresses dismay over the Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) failure to allocate any budget to address the effects of climate change in the country. During Thursday’s hearing October 13, 2022 of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P718.36 billion budget of the department, Marcos said the situation of the Philippines does not show too much progress in the area of climate adaptation and mitigation in terms of infrastructure. “Is there no effort to embark on China’s style of sponge cities, the Malaysian river clean up, or the effort in India? Because I haven’t seen something new, we need to be very aggressive in this area and more innovative…We still have the old notion that we can actually change the course of the river but the bitter lesson is we can’t fight Mother Nature. I see nothing on your budget that attempt to pilot some new technology,” Marcos pointed out. In response, DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan admitted that there are lots of things that need to be done to address climate change but vowed that they will try their best to at least mitigate its effects. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)