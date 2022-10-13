Photo Release

October 13, 2022 Increase SUCs budget: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the Finance Subcommittee D’s deliberation on the proposed 2023 budgets of the Commission on Higher Education, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) as well as the University of the Philippines Thursday, October 13, 2022. Cayetano said she requested a survey to find out the enrollment rate at the SUCs nationwide. Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Dr. J. Prospero De Vera III informed Cayetano that the facilities of a university in Pampanga could not accommodate the number of students due of the sharp increase of enrollment during Covid when some private schools shut down. He said the university’s dilemma is not an isolated one. “If the demand is there then what do we do? With your proposal, we will be happy to support budgetary increases,” Cayetano said, referring to the SUCs. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)